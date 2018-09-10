Bears' Dion Sims: Posts nine yards
Sims caught two passes for nine yards in the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Packers.
Sims primarily functioned as the in-line blocking tight end, and he was targeted three times. He'll continue to see a few targets each week, but with the Bears having many strong receiving options, it's unlikely he'll have many big statistical performances.
