Bears' Dion Sims: Questionable to face Detroit
Sims (illness) missed another practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Sims hasn't practice the past two weeks while recovering from an unspecified illness. With Zach Miller (knee) already out for the season, a second straight absence by Sims would leave Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown to get most of the snaps at tight end. The two split playing time pretty evenly in last week's 23-16 loss to the Packers.
