Bears' Dion Sims: Questionable with illness
Sims (illness) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
While it's rare for a player to miss a game due to an illness, Sims' continued absence from practice casts doubt upon his Sunday availability. Coming out of a Week 9 bye, he also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. With Zach Miller (knee) out for the season, Sims figures to handle a hefty snap share whenever he's healthy enough to do so. Should Sims miss Sunday's game, the Bears will turn to some combination of Adam Shaheen, Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker.
