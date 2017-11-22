Bears' Dion Sims: Returns to practice Wednesday
Sims (illness) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
A mystery illness has kept Sims away from the field for two games, but his return in some capacity Wednesday indicates he's beginning to regain his health. He would help himself by getting through the week unscathed, but his absence has paved the way for the emergence of rookie tight end Adam Shaheen, who has hauled in all six targets for 80 yards and one touchdown during that span. Once he's cleared to play again, it's unclear what kind of snap count Sims can expect.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...