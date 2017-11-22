Sims (illness) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

A mystery illness has kept Sims away from the field for two games, but his return in some capacity Wednesday indicates he's beginning to regain his health. He would help himself by getting through the week unscathed, but his absence has paved the way for the emergence of rookie tight end Adam Shaheen, who has hauled in all six targets for 80 yards and one touchdown during that span. Once he's cleared to play again, it's unclear what kind of snap count Sims can expect.