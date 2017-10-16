Sims caught two passes for 42 yards in Sunday's victory over the Ravens.

Amazingly, Sims led the Bears with four targets, as the team went into this game expecting to run the ball whenever possible. As a result, Sims and Zach Miller were featured in two-tight end sets, which were a staple of the team's offense, and when play-action passes were called, Sims found himself frequently running routes. Although no Chicago pass-catcher is a strong fantasy option, Sims has been targeted four times in two-straight weeks, and is emerging as a viable fantasy option as a bye-week or injury replacement.