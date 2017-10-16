Sims caught two passes (on four targets) for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Ravens.

Amazingly, Sims led the Bears with four targets, as the team went into this game expecting to run the ball whenever possible. As a result, Sims and Zach Miller were featured in two-tight end sets, which were a staple of the team's offense. Moreover, when play-action passes were called, Sims found himself frequently running routes. Although no Chicago pass catcher is a strong fantasy option, Sims has been targeted four times in two straight weeks, and is emerging as a viable fantasy option as a bye-week or injury replacement.