Bears' Dion Sims: Season-high three catches
Sims caught three passes for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.
Sims was targeted a season-high five times, and although he ended up with an uninspiring fantasy performance, he's been targeted at least four times in three of his last four games. With Zach Miller having suffered a serious knee injury, Sims should continue to see consistent targets, but he'll typically be a touchdown-or-bust player for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Bears' Dion Sims: Silent in Sunday victory•
-
Bears' Dion Sims: Scores touchdown in Week 6•
-
Bears' Dion Sims: Targeted four times in Monday defeat•
-
Bears' Dion Sims: Hauls in lone target in Week 4•
-
Bears' Dion Sims: Targeted once in loss•
-
Bears' Dion Sims: Fails to record reception in Sunday defeat•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...