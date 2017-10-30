Sims caught three passes for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.

Sims was targeted a season-high five times, and although he ended up with an uninspiring fantasy performance, he's been targeted at least four times in three of his last four games. With Zach Miller having suffered a serious knee injury, Sims should continue to see consistent targets, but he'll typically be a touchdown-or-bust player for fantasy purposes.