Bears' Dion Sims: Silent in Sunday victory
Sims failed to see a target in the Bears' Week 8 victory over the Panthers.
Although Sims had been targeted four times in each of the last two games, Chicago threw just seven passes in a game they led throughout. He was mostly used as a blocker in sets with two-tight ends, which is his typical role in the offense. With Zach Miller functioning as the team's receiving tight end, Sims is a risky fantasy option who could be held without a catch in any given week.
