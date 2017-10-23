Sims failed to see a target in the Bears' Week 8 victory over the Panthers.

Although Sims had been targeted four times in each of the last two games, Chicago threw just seven passes in a game they led throughout. He was mostly used as a blocker in sets with two-tight ends, which is his typical role in the offense. With Zach Miller functioning as the team's receiving tight end, Sims is a risky fantasy option who could be held without a catch in any given week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 7 Rankings Breakdown

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...