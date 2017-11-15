Sims (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears head coach John Fox said Sims has been ill for two full weeks at this point. While the tight end has resumed working out, Fox considers Sims "day to day," per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. With two practices remaining this week, Sims' presence at one or both of them would bode well for his chances of playing (and likely starting) Sunday against the Lions.