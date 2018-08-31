Sims remains in the concussion protocol Friday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sims has been in the concussion protocol for about two weeks. With fellow tight end Adam Shaheen sidelined indefinitely following a right foot/ankle injury sustained in the Bears' preseason game against the Broncos, Sims could make the 53-man roster as a backup to starter Trey Burton if he can clear the concussion protocol in due time. A solid blocker but yet to reach 300 receiving yards in his career, Sims is a long shot for fantasy relevancy in 2018.

