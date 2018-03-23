Sims remained on the Bears' roster after March 16, at which point $4 million of his $6 million salary became guaranteed.

Sims seemed like a goner once the Bears added Trey Burton to a tight end group that includes 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen. There's no question Burton will serve as the top pass catcher among the bunch, but Sims' continued presence on the roster suggests Chicago brass isn't entirely confident in Shaheen's ability to take on the in-line blocking role. Sims is a solid blocker, one who's yet to reach 300 receiving yards in a season since entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013.