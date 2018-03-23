Bears' Dion Sims: Still on team
Sims remained on the Bears' roster after March 16, at which point $4 million of his $6 million salary became guaranteed.
Sims seemed like a goner once the Bears added Trey Burton to a tight end group that includes 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen. There's no question Burton will serve as the top pass catcher among the bunch, but Sims' continued presence on the roster suggests Chicago brass isn't entirely confident in Shaheen's ability to take on the in-line blocking role. Sims is a solid blocker, one who's yet to reach 300 receiving yards in a season since entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...