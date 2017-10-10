Bears' Dion Sims: Targeted four times in Monday defeat
Sims caught one pass for 17 yards in Chicago's Week 5 defeat to the Vikings.
Although he caught just a single pass, he was targeted four times, which was significantly more opportunity than he had with Mike Glennon under center. With Mitchell Trubisky being deployed on many designed rollouts out of offensive sets featuring two tight ends, Sims could continue to see an increase in targets. However, he'll likely continue to be second in the pecking order at receiving tight end behind Zach Miller.
