Bears' Dion Sims: Targeted once in loss
Sims did haul in his lone target of Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Sims has now caught just two passes all season and none since Week 1. He's getting starter-level snaps, 50 out of 65 on Sunday, but the Bears don't seem to be utilizing him much in the passing game. The dearth of other receiving options in Chicago makes Sims worth checking up on periodically, but nothing more at this point.
