Bears' Dion Sims: Targeted once in Week 17
Sims failed to catch his only target in the season finale against the Vikings, finishing the year with 15 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown.
Sims functioned as the primary blocking tight end for the Bears, and he should continue to function in a full-time role as he enters the second year of a three-year contract in 2018. However, the Bears will likely expect Adam Shaheen to emerge as the primary receiving tight end, so unless Shaheen struggles or gets injured, it's unlikely that Sims becomes a consistent fantasy option.
