Bears' Dion Sims: Targeted three times in Sunday victory
Sims caught two passes for 32 yards in Chicago's Week 14 victory over the Bengals.
Even though Sims saw just one fewer target than Adam Shaheen, he helped the Bears move the chains with a pair of grabs that netted at least 13 yards each. He's caught more than two passes in a game just once all season, and this was the second time all year that he's exceeded 17 yards, making him a low-upside fantasy option.
