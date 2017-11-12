Bears' Dion Sims: Unavailable for Week 10
Sims (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Sims likely would have been in line to make his first start of the season at tight end with Zach Miller (knee) placed on injured reserve earlier this week, but the illness prevented that from materializing. Sims was unable to practice at all this week and will get a few more days to recuperate before the Bears resume practicing next Wednesday in preparation for a Week 11 matchup with the Lions. Look for Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown to handle nearly all the offensive snaps at tight end against the Packers.
