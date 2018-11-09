Sims (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sims suffered the concussion in last Sunday's win over the Bills and didn't make enough progress in the concussion protocol this week to have at chance at playing Week 10. The 27-year-old has been targeted only once over the last seven games, so the Bears passing game is unlikely to be majorly affected by his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories