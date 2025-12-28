The Bears added Moore to their injury report and list him questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to an illness.

Moore was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but his availability for Week 17 is suddenly in question after he presumably fell ill overnight. Along with Moore, the Bears list fellow wideout Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) as questionable for Sunday's contest, while Rome Odunze (foot) is slated to miss a fourth consecutive game. Clarity on the statuses of Moore and Zaccheaus should arrive when the Bears post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but if neither player is available, Chicago would be left with Luther Burden, Devin Duvernay, Jahdae Walker and JP Richardson at receiver.