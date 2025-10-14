Moore was transported to a hospital following Monday night's game against the Commanders, and he will be held overnight for precautionary medical evaluation, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The details surrounding Moore's admission to the hospital are unclear. He briefly spent time in the medical tent in the first half but was back on the field after halftime and well into the fourth quarter. Coach Ben Johnson is expected to provide further details about Moore's status at some point on Tuesday afternoon.