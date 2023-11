Moore caught three passes for 44 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

In the three games that Tyson Bagent has been Chicago's starting quarterback, Moore has posted between 44 and 55 yards while not finding the end zone. Moore will hope that Justin Fields (thumb) returns in Week 10, so the star receiver can resume a streak in which he had at least 104 yards in three of four games before Bagent took over.