Moore is headed to the Bears in deal that is slated to send the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, along with Moore, the Bears are also in line to receive the No. 9 and 61 overall picks in the this year's draft, a 2024 first-rounder and a 2025 second-rounder. Moore, who caught 63 passes for 888 yards and seven TDs in 17 games for the Panthers in 2022, figures to serve as Chicago's top wideout this coming season, while Carolina is now in position to take a quarterback first overall next month.