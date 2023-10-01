Moore secured eight of nine targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Moore comfortably set the pace for the Bears in receiving yards while tying with Cole Kmet for the lead in targets as well. The veteran wideout's touchdown grab was a thing of beauty along the right sideline in the end zone in the first quarter from 29 yards, and all of his reception, receiving yardage and target totals were his best of the season. Moore will certainly be a primary beneficiary if Justin Fields can continue to perform as he did for most of Sunday's four-touchdown effort, and the duo will look to remain hot in a Week 5 Thursday night matchup on the road against the Commanders.