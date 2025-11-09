Moore didn't catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants.

Moore and Rome Odunze traded places after Moore led all Bears wide receivers in receiving yards while Odunze went without a catch in the Week 9 win over the Bengals. Prior to Sunday's goose egg, Moore had at least three catches in every game this season. Chicago's wide receiver room has been hit-or-miss with the Bears leaning more on the ground game lately, but Moore will try to get back on track in Week 11 against the Vikings, just as Odunze did against the Giants.