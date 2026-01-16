Moore (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Rams.

Both Moore and fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot) followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week, but only Odunze is entering the weekend as questionable to suit up. There's been no indication that Odunze is trending in the wrong direction to do so, and if he ends up being available, a similar breakdown of snaps between him (69 percent) and Moore (86 percent) from this past Saturday's wild-card win against the Packers is possible Sunday.