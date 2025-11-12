Moore didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Moore briefly exited this past Sunday's win against the Giants due to a shoulder issue but was able to return early in the third quarter. He proceeded to finish with no catches on four targets, his first time getting blanked in the box score since the Panthers made him a first-round pick in the 2018 Draft. Moore will have two more chances to practice this week before the Bears potentially make a ruling on his status for Week 11 action on Friday's injury report.