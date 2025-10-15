Moore (hip/groin) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

During Monday's 25-24 win at Washington, Moore paid a visit to the sideline tent but played through whatever was bothering him, logging 60 of 64 offensive snaps (94 percent) and hauling in three of five targets for 42 yards and two carries for 10 yards. Afterward, he was admitted to a local hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation, and coach Ben Johnson relayed to Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network on Tuesday that Moore was dealing with a groin injury. The Bears listed hip and groin issues as the reasons for Moore's DNP at Wednesday's walkthrough, so his status bears watching in advance of Sunday's game against the Saints.