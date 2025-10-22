Moore (hip) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Moore emerged from Week 6 action with hip and groin injuries, and while he was listed as a DNP on the first Week 7 practice report, he progressed to limited Thursday and full Friday before avoiding an injury designation entirely ahead of this past Sunday's game versus the Saints. He then hauled in three of five passes for 43 yards and took one carry for nine yards. Moore is kicking off this week in a similar fashion to last week, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to get back to all activity by week's end.