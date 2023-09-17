Moore brought in six of seven targets for 104 yards in the Bears' 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Moore comfortably led the Bears in receiving yardage while also setting the pace in receptions. The veteran's performance following a quiet debut in the Week 1 loss to the Packers was along the lines of what was expected after a strong body of work during OTAs and training camp, and Moore will undoubtedly be called upon plenty as the Bears look to keep up with the Bears in a Week 3 road matchup.