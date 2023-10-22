Moore caught eight of nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 30-12 win over the Raiders.

With undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent under center in place of Justin Fields (thumb), the Bears' passing game was limited to short, safe tosses, but Moore was still the team's top option through the air. The former Panther has exactly eight catches in three of the last four games, amassing a 29-466-4 line on 36 targets over that stretch, but if Fields isn't able to return in Week 8 against the Chargers, Moore will likely be more of a floor than a ceiling play.