Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Moore "has been a guy that's highly motivated" during voluntary OTAs, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

"[Moore] wants to be as complete of a receiver as he can possibly be, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to get there," Johnson said. The wide receiver's poor body language last season was also addressed by Johnson, who said at the start of OTAs that the offseason will be "all about educating" Chicago's players about new team culture expectations. Moore said Tuesday that his body language was brought up once this offseason, but that "we nipped it in the bud and it never happened again." Entering his second season with Caleb Williams under center, the departure of Keenan Allen in free agency leaves Moore as the clear leader among the Bears' pass-catching corps, and he remains entrenched as the team's No. 1 wideout. Chicago's O-line upgrades and Johnson's track record in Detroit both point to a much improved offense for 2025, but Moore faces considerable target competition from last year's No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, rookie second-rounder Luther Burden (undisclosed) and tight end Colston Loveland (shoulder), the 10th overall selection of the 2025 draft. Moore tallied a career-high 98 catches across 17 regular-season games with Williams in 2024, though he took a step backwards from his breakout 2023 campaign in terms of yards (966 vs. 1,364) and touchdowns (six vs. eight).