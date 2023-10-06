Moore brought in eight of 10 targets for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

The prized offseason acquisition was coming off his most productive game in a Bears uniform yet in Week 4 against the Broncos, when he'd posted an 8-131-1 line. Moore managed to outdo himself by a wide margin on the same number of catches Thursday, hauling in touchdown grabs of 20, 11 and 56 yards, with the last two coming in contested situations. Moore's third scoring catch, which saw him run free 48 yards down the sideline into the end zone after the reception, sealed the game for Chicago by extending its 30-20 lead. Moore now has five touchdowns in five games after recording seven across 17 contests with the Panthers a year ago, and he'll next get a crack at a vulnerable Vikings defense in a Week 6 home matchup on Sunday. Oct. 15.