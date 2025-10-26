Moore caught four of seven targets for 73 yards and added three rushing yards on two carries in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

The 73 yards were a season high for Moore, although most of that production came late in the fourth quarter on a desperation heave by Caleb Williams that the 28-year-old wideout made a spectacular one-handed grab on as he raced down the sideline. Moore has taken a back seat to Rome Odunze in the Bears' passing game this season, leaving him with a 26-331-1 line on 38 targets through seven games, but he's maintained a steady PPR floor by catching at least three passes in every contest. Moore will look for a ceiling game in Week 9 against the Bengals.