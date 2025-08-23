Moore brought in his lone target for 14 receiving yards in Friday's 29-27 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Moore made his second appearance with the starting offense this preseason, making a nice grab after securing two balls in last week's exhibition. Fantasy managers should expect more production from the talented wideout once the regular season kicks off, especially in an overhauled offense led by head coach Ben Johnson. A clean bill of health should result in the fifth 1,000-yard receiving season of Moore's career after falling just short of that mark last year in QB Caleb Williams' rookie season.