Moore had four receptions on six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.

Sunday Night Football featured teams with losing records in Week 8, but fans were treated to an individual battle between two of the league's top talents when Moore locked horns with Chargers lockdown corner Asante Samuel. Both players had their moments, with the end result being a solid receiving line for Chicago's young star. Moore hasn't been able to recapture the magic from his whopping three-touchdown game in Week 5, but his fantasy floor remains high heading into Week 9 after reaching 50 yards in three straight games.