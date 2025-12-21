Moore recorded five receptions on seven targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 22-16 overtime win over the Packers. He added one rush for 12 yards.

Moore was expected to serve in a big role with Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden (ankle) both sidelined. However, he made a limited impact early on after suffering an apparent back injury early in the first quarter, while Caleb Williams attempted only nine passes in the first half. Despite the slow start, he managed to play through the injury and played a key role in Chicago's comeback win, delivering long catches of 22 and 20 yards in the fourth quarter. Moore capped off his day with a 46-yard receiving score to give the Bears the win in overtime. This was his highest yardage total of the season, and Moore now has five touchdowns in his last five games.