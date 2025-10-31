Moore (hip/groin) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Chicago's top four WRs were all listed on the injury report this week, but only No. 4 receiver Luther Burden (out - concussion) hasn't been cleared to play. Moore thus figures to handle his usual role, though perhaps with a bit more upside for carries and screens in the absence of RB D'Andre Swift (out - groin).