Moore injured his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Moore was targeted by Justin Fields on the quarterback's first pass of the game, which he hauled in for a six-yard gain. As Moore was taken to the ground, his right ankle was rolled up on, and he remained on the turf for a spell before making his way to the sideline with team trainers. He then visited the medical tent, and after he emerged he had a large wrap on the ankle in question and walked with a visible limp. Officially, Moore is questionable to return.