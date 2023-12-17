Moore (ankle) is expected to play Sunday at Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Moore twisted his ankle last Sunday against the Lions but still played 65 of 71 offensive snaps (92 percent) on his way to six catches (on 10 targets) for 68 yards, three carries for 20 yards and two total touchdowns. He opened Week 15 prep with no activity Wednesday before logging a limited practice Thursday and a full session Friday. Despite increasing his workload incrementally, Moore entered the weekend as questionable for Sunday's game, but it appears that merely was a precautionary measure. His status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.