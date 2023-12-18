Moore caught four of eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Browns.

Tight end Cole Kmet wound up pacing the Bears in receptions, but Moore was the team leader in targets and yards. It was still his worst output since Week 9, but a minor ankle injury that limited him during practice leading up to Sunday's contest could help explain the modest numbers. Moore has posted a 28-330-2 line on 40 targets in four games since Justin Fields returned to the lineup, making him a strong fantasy option in Week 16 against the Cardinals.