Moore secured three of five targets for 43 yards and rushed once for nine yards in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Moore went from still being in a DC-area hospital Tuesday morning following the Bears' Week 6 win over the Commanders to pacing Chicago in receiving yards and sharing the team lead in receptions Sunday. Moore didn't look any worse for wear after suffering a groin injury versus Washington, and he's now cleared 40 receiving yards in consecutive games for the second time this season. The Bears' passing attack remains a relatively low-volume one most weeks, but Moore will remain an important target for Caleb Williams in a Week 8 road matchup against the Ravens next Sunday afternoon.