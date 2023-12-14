Moore (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

While Moore hasn't shaken off his ankle injury just yet, the wideout's ability to practice in a limited fashion Thursday at least represents progress after he was held out of Wednesday's session entirely. In order to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's game in Cleveland, Moore will likely need to conclude Week 15 prep with a full practice Friday. Since QB Justin Fields returned to the lineup Week 11 following a four-game absence due to a dislocated thumb, Moore has been a top-flight fantasy producer with 24 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns to go with three carries for 20 yards and another score over a stretch of three contests.