Moore was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice due to a knee injury.

The knee issue is a new concern for Moore, whose most recent appearance on a Bears injury report came back in Week 17, when he was battling an illness. After putting in a limited session Tuesday, Moore will have two more chances to potentially upgrade his practice activity and clear up any concern about his availability for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Packers. Moore suited up for all 17 of the Bears' games during the regular season, accounting for seven total touchdowns (six receiving, one rushing) while producing 682 yards on 50 catches and 79 yards on 15 rushing attempts.