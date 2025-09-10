Moore (abdomen/groin) was listed as full on Wednesday's practice estimate, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Moore remained on the turf for multiple minutes after being hit by two Vikings defenders while trying to haul in a Caleb Williams pass in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss. He remained in the game, though, and finished with three catches (on five targets) for 68 yards, three carries for eight yards and a lost fumble while playing 84 percent (56 of 67) of the offensive snaps. Wednesday's injury report clarifies the health concerns that Moore is dealing with, but his lack of limitations indicate he'll gut through them in Sunday's contest at Detroit.