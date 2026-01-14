Moore (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Moore also was limited at last Tuesday's walkthrough before capping the week with a full practice Thursday and heading into the weekend with no designation. He proceeded to lead Bears wide receivers in snap share (86 percent) in this past Saturday's wild-card win versus the Packers en route to six catches (on seven targets) for 64 yards and one touchdown and one carry for minus-5 yards. Both Moore and fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot) were limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, so their statuses will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Rams.