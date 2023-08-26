Moore caught one of two targets for 40 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo.

Moore had his second long catch-and-run of the preseason, following a 62-yard TD on a screen pass a couple weeks prior. QB Justin Fields also has familiar teammates WR Darnell Mooney and TE Cole Kmet as receiving weapons, but there's no doubt about Moore being the top option heading into a tricky Week 1 matchup with a Green Bay defense that has the option of using CB Jaire Alexander (groin/foot) in shadow coverage.