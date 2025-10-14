Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Moore is nursing a groin injury but has returned to Chicago after being hospitalized in Washington, D.C. overnight following Monday's 25-24 win over the Commanders, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The injury didn't cost Moore any extensive playing time Monday, with the wideout finishing the contest with three catches for 42 yards on five targets to go with two carries for 10 yards. The 28-year-old was nonetheless admitted to a local hospital after the game due to the injury, though he was held overnight merely for precautionary purposes. Johnson said that the Bears will continue to monitor Moore's status, but for now, the receiver still looks to have a chance at playing in Week 7 against the Saints.