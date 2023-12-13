Moore missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury that he suffered early in the third quarter of Sunday's 28-13 win over Detroit, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Moore twisted/rolled an ankle on his third and final carry of the day, which surprisingly occurred before he saw his first target. He played through the injury without any limitations, going on to catch six of 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during a second half dominated by the Bears. Moore's injury doesn't sound serious, but it's still worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game at Cleveland after he opened the week with an absence from practice.