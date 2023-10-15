Moore brought in five of eight targets for 51 yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Moore did lead the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but his numbers were a far cry from his standout 8-230-3 line against the Commanders in a Thursday night Week 5 win. Moore's output was naturally affected by Justin Fields' early exit from the game with a hand injury and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent replacing him. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports X-rays on Fields' hand were negative and that the third-year quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday, and Moore's near-term fantasy prospects will likely hinge largely on how soon Fields can get back under center.