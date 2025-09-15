Moore secured five of six targets for 46 yards in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Moore was a distant second in receiving yards and targets to Rome Odunze while finishing as the runner-up in receptions as well. As such, Moore took a clear back seat to Odunze in the air attack for at least this week, but the pecking order Sunday could indeed be a harbinger of what's to come as the season unfolds. Moore does have an 8-114-0 receiving line on 11 targets through two games heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.