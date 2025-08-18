Moore corralled both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Bills.

Moore made his 2025 preseason debut with the rest of the first-team offense Sunday. QB Caleb Williams was in sync with his No. 1 target, connecting on a pair of tight sideline throws before exiting after two offensive drives. Moore fell 34 yards short of a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, something new HC Ben Johnson will look to amend for his top wideout.